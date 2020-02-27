Suspected members of multi-state gang wanted for Northeast Ohio car break-ins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WJW) — Local police have identified four members of a multi-state gang who they say are responsible for a series of car break-ins across Northeast Ohio.

The break-ins were reported across Ohio from late January through February. Now, authorities are attributing them to a crime organization referred to as the Felony Lane Gang.

Macedonia police say they believe the gang traveled in a red SUV with stolen license plates while on their crime spree. They have identified the suspected driver as 32-year-old Brittany Mason.

Police have now issued warrants for Mason and her alleged accomplices, 21-year-old Barry Harden, 27-year-old Lenard McKenzie and Tobias Kelly of Georgia.

Police believe Kelly broke out the back window of a car at an Akron dog park and stole credit cards out of the vehicle. He was later captured purchasing gift cards at a Fairlawn Walmart with those stolen cards.

Macedonia police believe Mason may have taken a three-day break from the gang’s Ohio activity to fly to Oregon and then drive to Seattle, Washington. She's accused of carrying out similar car breakings while there.

Officials believe the gang is working out of Florida.

Police departments across the county are posting surveillance photos and other information about the group and its members, which authorities believe to possibly be in the hundreds, on the Facebook page "Felony Lane Gang Task Force."

Detectives in Macedonia say the four suspected of local break-ins have slipped out of Ohio and are hoped to be extradited back here once they have been arrested.

