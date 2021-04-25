Suspected drunk driver hits parked officer vehicle in Cleveland construction zone, sending 2 to hospital

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A police officer sitting inside a safety vehicle in a Cleveland construction zone was hit by a suspected drunk driver, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, the officer, who’s with the Wellington Police Department, was working an off-duty construction security job on I-90 eastbound near I-490 when they were hit by another vehicle from the back.

The officer’s car was not moving and lights were flashing at the time it was hit.

OSHP arrived on scene and the both the officer and the driver, who troopers said they believed to be impaired, were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for their injuries, none of which were life threatening.

The driver who hit the officer was cited with an OVI, troopers said.