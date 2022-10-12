FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – A Cleveland man is facing charges after an officer spotted him allegedly driving drunk with two flat tires.

The 37-year-old was spotted Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. on Lorain Road, near W. 211th Street.

Fairview Park Police say after contacting the driver they noticed signs of alcohol intoxication and after he was unable to perform field sobriety tests, the man was arrested for Operating a Vehicle Intoxicated.

Police say the man was taken to the police department, issued several citations, and then released to a sober relative.