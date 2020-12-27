Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into police cruiser in Willoughby Hills

WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) — A suspected drunk driver was arrested by Willoughby Hills police after crashing into one of their cruisers on Saturday night.

According to a press release, it happened while officers were assisting the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a disabled vehicle in the right lane on I-271 North around 11 p.m.

“The vehicle traveled through the flares and into the safety zone, striking one of the patrol units from behind. An officer standing at the rear of the patrol unit was able to avoid potential death or serious injury by running out of the way before impact,” the chief said.

Courtesy of Willoughby Hills PD

Courtesy of Willoughby Hills PD

Courtesy of Willoughby Hills PD

The 41-year-old man operating the truck was not hurt. He has since been charged with OVI and failure to maintain assured clear distance. The case remains under investigation.

Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below: