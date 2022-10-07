CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into a dollar store and filled a bag with candy and other items.

It happened just before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Family Dollar at 4247 Fulton Road, Cleveland, according to a news release from police.

See photos of the man below:

The man was seen on surveillance cameras approaching the store on his bicycle and entering the store wearing dark-colored clothing, including a mask.

Anyone who recognizes the person is urged to call Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5217.