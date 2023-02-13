CLEVELAND (WJW) – Police are investigating after a suspect with a gun was reportedly seen on Case Western Reserve University’s campus Monday evening.

The campus community was ordered to stay alert and in place just around 5 p.m. after reports of the suspect last seen on Euclid near University Hospitals. He was described as a Black male wearing a green hoodie and jeans.

All campus buildings are card-access only at this time. Anyone not on campus is urged to avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-368-3333.

We’re working to gather more information on this developing story.