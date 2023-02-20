AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man who police said stole Slim Jims at gunpoint from a convenience store was later caught at a home with multiple firearms and several pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Spencer Hackney, 38, of Akron, is accused of robbing the store at the corner of West South and Princeton streets just after 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18.

He allegedly came in, pulled a handgun and took the snacks at gunpoint according to a police report. He struck an employee in the face and made threats before leaving.

Officers obtained the man’s first name and other information that led them to his house along Chittenden Street, where they found his car. Inside the car in plain view were a handgun and the stolen Slim Jims.

Officers surrounded the house and ordered the occupants outside. Hackney was arrested.

(Akron Police Department)

Searching the home, officers found multiple guns, including a rifle, about 8 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug instruments.

Hackney faces felony counts of aggravated robbery, trafficking in drugs and having weapons while under disability. He’s due for arraignment in Akron Municipal Court on Tuesday morning.