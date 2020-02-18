Suspect wanted in Cleveland gas station shooting

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Authorities are searching for the man they say shot another man in the face at a gas station in Cleveland.

Glen Rankins, 33, is wanted for felonious assault in the Dec. 13 shooting.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Rankins held a man at gunpoint and demanded money at the gas station near East 123rd Street and St. Clair Avenue. The victim tried to run for cover when he was shot. Investigators said he was able to drive himself to the hospital for treatment.

Rankins is 5 foot 6 and 145 pounds. His last known address is on Elm Avenue in East Cleveland. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Rankins is asked to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or text the word “WANTED” to 847411. Callers can remain anonymous and reward money is available.