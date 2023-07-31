EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been more than a year since a 13-year-old was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Euclid, and officials remain on the search for the man wanted in the crime.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is highlighting 18-year-old Javyonne Stewart as its “fugitive of the week” and says reward money that leads to his capture is available.

Officials say Stewart is wanted by the Euclid Police Department and the United States Marshals Service for homicide. It is alleged that on December 11, 2021, Stewart was involved in a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of 13-year-old Maurco Toler.

Stewart is described as 5 feet 8 inches, and weighing about 174 pounds. He is known to frequent the Euclid and Cleveland areas, according to police.

Information on Stewart’s whereabouts can be sent to the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED. Tipsters can remain anonymous.