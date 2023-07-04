BRIMFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Brimfield are looking for a bold perpetrator.

Police say they’re looking for a suspect who stole a Brimfield fire pickup truck from the Cleveland Clinic.

It happened Monday around 3 p.m. at the location on State Route 43.

Investigators are now seeking information about the unidentified subject involved.

The Brimfield Police Department released a statement urging the public to come forward with any relevant details that may help identify the individual and posted a picture of an unidentified man captured on surveillance on their Facebook page.

Anyone with information can contact the Brimfield Police Dispatch at (330) 677-1234 or email crimetips@brimfieldpolice.com. You can remain anonymous.

Law enforcement was able to recover the stolen pickup, though police did not release details on where or how it was found.