ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Authorities are searching for a person accused of hitting a man outside of a nightclub with their vehicle, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office reported.

First responders were called to the Rare Cherry Gentleman’s Club in Ashtabula Township around 2 a.m. Saturday after a fight broke out inside and moved to the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the sheriff’s department learned a man got into a vehicle and rolled through the crowd of people, eventually striking one man. The driver then hit a telephone pole and people reportedly ran to remove him from the vehicle and started to assault him.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene at that time.

EMS took the victim to Ashtabula County Medical Center and they were eventually helicoptered to a hospital in Cleveland. The sheriff’s office did not know the condition of the victim.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding the incident or the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to reach out to the sheriff’s office at 440-576-0055.