CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – One suspect is in custody and another is on the run after investigators say they shot at Canton police officers, injuring one of them.

According to police, two detectives were working on an investigation in the 200 block of 12th Street NW just before 6 p.m. when two suspects allegedly fired shots at them.

One of the officers suffered from minor injuries.

Law enforcement was able to arrest one of the suspects, 22-year-old Braylen Smallwood, of Canton, nearby.

He’s charged with attempted murder, felonious assault on a police officer and discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Police are looking for the second suspect, identified as 21-year-old Trezjon Allen, of Massillon. Investigators say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Courtesy of Canton police

Anyone with information should reach out to the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144 or the Canton Police Communications Center at 330-649-5800.