LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – Investigators are trying to identify a man accused of using a stolen credit card to buy cigarettes at a gas station in Lorain.

According to investigators, it happened over two separate days at the Pure Gas Station on East Erie Avenue.

Courtesy of Lorain County CSI

The suspect used the credit card to buy more than $2,500 worth of cigarettes, investigators say.

Anyone able to identify the man is asked to contact Detective Chris Colon at 440-204-2195.