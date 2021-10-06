Suspect throws bottle, yells anti-Semitic slurs at teen getting off school bus: Police

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police in University Heights are investigating after they say a woman hurled a beer bottle and yelled anti-Semitic slurs at a 13-year-old girl who was getting off the school bus.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near Milton and Groveland roads.

“The woman in the car threw a glass beer bottle at my 13-year-old daughter,” the girl’s mother, Rachel Prero, explained to FOX 8.

Prero said the suspect then used vulgar language against Jewish people.

FOX 8 agreed not to identify or show images of the teen.

According to University Heights police, the girl was able to identify the vehicle as a dark SUV. Video from a Ring camera showed a possible suspect vehicle that appeared to be a late model dark blue Ford 4-door pick-up with a dark color tool box in the truck bed and no visible license plate.

The 13-year-old told police the driver was a middle-aged female who was wearing a baseball cap.

“There might be a few exceptions of these bad people, these bad eggs, but thank God, we have a wonderful community supporting us and the police and a wonderful neighborhood and we’re going to keep it that way,” said Prero.

The girl’s mother says the neighborhood she lives in is predominantly Orthodox Jewish, so she can’t imagine the woman lives nearby.

She says her daughter was not hit by the bottle, but is emotionally scarred.

“She has had increasing anxiety and has asked me to take her to the bus, walk her to the bus, walk her back from the bus, which she was never worried about before,” said Prero.

University Heights police say they are “actively and vigorously” investigating the reported crime and are searching for more witnesses or video from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the University Heights police detective bureau at 216-932-8799.