BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WJW) — Police said a man broke into a 24/7 laundromat along Pearl Road Saturday, stole about $1,100 in quarters then fled on foot into a nearby residential area.

Officers who responded just after 1 a.m. to a break-in at The Brunswick Laundromat, 1733 Pearl Road, chased down Keith Krakowski, 28, of Brunswick, and found he had taken the quarters from the laundromat as well as several pieces of mail stolen from several local residents, according to a Monday Facebook post.

That’s about 55 pounds of quarters, since the weight of a U.S. quarter is 0.0125 pounds, according to U.S. code, and 4,400 quarters equals $1,100.

Krakowski is now accused of the break-in, as well as resisting arrest and possession of criminal tools, and was booked into the Medina County jail.

No court dates have been set.