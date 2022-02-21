Suspect steals woman’s car while she’s cleaning off snow: Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron police are investigating after a woman’s car was stolen while she was cleaning the snow off of it Friday afternoon.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 1900 block of 14th Street SW.

According to police, a 57-year-old woman told them she was wiping the snow off her car and letting it warm up when a suspect came up to her, pushed her out of the way and drove off with the car.

The victim’s car, a 2013 Toyota Rav4, was later found on Whitner Avenue Saturday afternoon, but no suspect has been identified.

Anyone with information on this robbery should contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.