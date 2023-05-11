CLEVELAND (WJW) — A person was killed Thursday near the city’s North Broadway neighborhood, police confirmed.

It happened at the intersection of East 65th Street and Bessemer Avenue, police later confirmed.

The suspect vehicle is a red Chevrolet sedan, as seen in a photo posted just before 3 p.m. to the police department’s Twitter.

Anyone who can identity the vehicle pictured below is urged to call detectives at 216-623-5464.

(Cleveland Division of Police)

A FOX 8 News camera crew was at the scene Thursday afternoon, where a dark-colored sedan could be seen in the middle of the intersection with a white cloth covering its windshield. It was surrounded by evidence markers.

Cleveland police reported the intersection was closed in all directions just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday. Motorists were asked to avoid the area. The intersection was reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

FOX 8 News has requested more information from the police department.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 8 News for updates.