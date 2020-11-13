Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping of Summit County 4-year-old

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– A suspect is on the loose following the attempted kidnapping of a 4-year-old boy.

Summit County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a parking lot on Manchester Road in Coventry Township just before 9 p.m. Thursday for a woman screaming for help.

There, deputies met with a woman who said a man, identified as 26-year-old Cody T. Gordon, of Akron, tried to kidnap her son. Gordon told the woman they needed to leave their home with him for their safety, according to the sheriff’s office.

He escorted the boy from the house and fled with him in his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. The woman followed the car until he stopped in a parking lot, where she was able to get her son back.

Investigators said Gordon threatened the woman and confirmed his intent to abduct her son, before leaving his car and fleeing on foot.

Gordon is wanted for kidnapping. Anyone with information on the incident or Gordon’s whereabouts should call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2147.

