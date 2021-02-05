Suspect sought after Ohio City shop robbed at gunpoint

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Investigators released surveillance photos on Friday of the suspect wanted for robbing a store in Cleveland at gunpoint.

It happened at the Oh Pink! Party Shop on West 25th Street in Ohio City at about 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 9.

Cleveland police said the suspect walked in and pulled a small gun from the waistband of his pants. He said, “Give me everything or I’m gonna pop you” and, “Don’t call the cops,” according to police. He got away with the owner’s computer, phone and $4 cash.

(Photo courtesy: Cleveland police)

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. New at 216-623-5250 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.