CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police released new information after a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority officer shot and killed a suspect Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. at the housing complex on Easts 98th Street near Union Avenue.

CMHA police were called to the building for a report of a man throwing a bed frame, a door, chairs, a TV and a hatchet from a seventh-floor balcony, Cleveland police said. CMHA police struggled with the man. That’s when an officer fired shots.

The suspect suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the deceased as Desmond Eskridge, 42, of Cleveland.

According to Cleveland police, a CMHA officer was taken to MetroHealth Medical because the suspect bit off their finger.