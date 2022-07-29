AKRON, Ohio (WJW)- Akron police have confirmed an officer shot a woman during a chase.

Officials say, shortly before 3 a.m. on Thursday, they were called to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.

Police were told a 21-year-old victim had been shot and was already en route to the hospital. Sources say she is in critical condition.

Woman shot in police-involved shooting in Akron (WJW)

When police arrived, they say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect.

Police say they chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership. That’s where, police say, an officer shot the woman. That woman is in the hospital. Police have not released an update on her condition.

A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

The situation is under investigation. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is handling the case.

This comes in the wake of another officer-involved shooting in Akron that lead to the death of Jayland Walker. That case has gained national attention and has placed the city in the spotlight as many call for police policy reform.

More details are expected to be released Friday. Stay with Fox 8 News on air and online.