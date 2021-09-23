Suspect shoots undercover officer’s car 19 times: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team obtained Cleveland police body camera video showing officers responding seconds after an undercover officer’s vehicle was shot 19 times.

“Shots fired, shots fired. They shot at my car,” the officer can be heard saying on body camera video.



The officer was not injured but the car was damaged.

The officer said the first bullet hit the hood and he ducked. The next bullet went into the headset, missing him by an inch.

“We pray that we all go home every night,” said Jeff Follmer, police union president. “We are lucky we did not go to another funeral. That officer is very lucky. It’s dangerous out there, it’s dangerous to be a police officer and it’s dangerous for the citizens right now.”

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on July 19 near the intersection of East 5th and Blanche Avenue.

Police say the undercover officer was searching for suspects in a shooting of a man on Dunlap when the shots were fired at his car.

The man shot on Dunlap was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital. A car in his driveway was damaged by gun fire.



One man, Avant Williams, was arrested on a felonious assault charge in connection with the shooting on Dunlap. His case has been sent to the Cuyahoga County grand jury. Police are continuing to investigate.