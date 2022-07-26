AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is looking for a suspect who was caught on surveillance video shooting another man six times.

The police department released photos from the surveillance Tuesday.

Police say the shooting happened on July 23 around 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Circle K at 901 Kenmore Blvd.

According to police, the suspect was hiding behind the dumpsters. Another man drove up on a minibike. Police say that’s when the man behind the dumpster opened fire. The victim was shot 6 times. He’s in serious condition at the hospital.

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron police tip line at (330)375-2TIP. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.