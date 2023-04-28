PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Police need your help in identifying a suspect they say tried to shoot a man at point-blank range in order to steal his gold chain.

Parma police were called to RollHouse Entertainment on Brookpark Road in Parma early Tuesday morning for a shooting in the parking lot.

They released a picture of the suspect inside the bowling alley before he walked outside and followed the victim through the parking lot.

Police say the suspect tried to steal the victim’s gold chain and then fired three shots at close range.

Miraculously, the victim was not struck and was able to run away.

The shooter was last seen running to a white SUV that was waiting nearby before it took off west.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of anyone involved in the shooting.