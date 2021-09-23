Suspect robs Applebee’s at gunpoint: University Heights Police

by: Jordan Unger

Posted: / Updated:

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Police are investigating after an armed robbery that happened at Applebee’s in University Heights over the weekend.

Around 12:22 a.m. Sunday, a police report said the suspect came up to employees who were smoking behind the building, pulled out a handgun and demanded money.

The report said the employees were forced back inside through the kitchen and the manager gave the suspect a metal box containing petty cash.

The suspect then left through the kitchen door and ran away, the report said.

Police searched the area with a K-9 unit but couldn’t find the suspect.

