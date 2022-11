EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police are searching for the suspect who robbed a postal worker at gunpoint Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Greyton Road.

Investigators say the suspect made off with the master keys to postal mailboxes.

The mail carrier wasn’t injured.

The suspect is described as having a slim build and was wearing all black clothes with a mask on his face to conceal his identity.

Anyone with information should contact East Cleveland police.