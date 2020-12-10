Suspect rescued by first responders after escape and pursuit in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A suspect is in custody Thursday after a chase, crash, and rescue on I-90 in Lake County.

A trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol had stopped the driver for speeding.

The trooper determined that the driver had a warrant for arrest, according to OSHP.

When the driver was asked to step out of the vehicle he drove away.

Troopers followed him until he crashed.

The suspect then tried to run away on foot.

Eventually the suspect jumped off the highway bridge to the ground below, where he was injured.

Crews pulled him from the water.

He’s being treated at the hospital.

He has not been identified.

The incident ended around the 206 mile marker on I-90. There were closures throughout the morning during the rescue.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8