SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WJW) — The Southaven police have reportedly taken a suspect into custody, following an incident today where a 2-year-old was abandoned at a Goodwill with only a note and a bag of clothes.

Police said the child has now been identified and that he’s now in the care of Mississippi Child Protective Services.

No other suspect information has been released, but police continue to investigate the incident.

“We would like to thank all of the citizens who showed concern for the child, rest assured he is well, and being taken care of and will be reunited with family when CPS determines this is proper,” the department wrote in a Facebook post. “We would also like to thank all of the citizens who offered tips regarding the suspects in this case. The cooperation from the community and a unified effort from law enforcement led to the speedy apprehension of suspects.”

The note the child was left with reportedly read: “child abandoned … no phone number for mom.” The child was abandoned by a man around 10 a.m., and police report taking the suspect into custody in Memphis around 3:30 p.m.

