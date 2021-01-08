Suspect rams into OSHP vehicle during chase from Strongsville to Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene of a chase involving a stolen vehicle early Friday morning.

According to FOX 8 crews on the scene, Strongsville police pursued the stolen vehicle out of the city and then north on I-71.

That’s where the Ohio State Highway Patrol joined the chase.

The suspect vehicle rammed into an OSHP cruiser in an attempt to get away.

The suspect vehicle crashed into a pole in Cleveland around 1 a.m. at Denison Ave. and W. 56th St.

Strongsville police took multiple suspects into custody.

They have not been identified at this time.

No one was hurt during the chase.

The OSHP cruiser had minor damage.

