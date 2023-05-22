CLEVELAND, (WJW) – A suspect plowed an extra large forklift, also called a tow motor, into a Cleveland business.

Police say the man drove the tow motor through the hallways of the business causing $50,000 in damage.

The business has been forced to shut down as a result of damage from the May 14 crime.

The man was seen on security cameras stealing items from the business, but police are still looking for him.

Police say the man also stole a digital scale.

If anyone with information on this crime is asked to please contact Detective Murphy at 216-623-5217.