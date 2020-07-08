Suspect led police on a chase on I-90 after a shooting involving Euclid police: I-Team

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the incident on I-90 westbound at E. 156th Wednesday morning was the result of a chase and shooting involving Euclid police.
Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer confirmed that information to the FOX 8 I-Team.
Police had responded to a call of shots fired around 4:30 a.m. at 20670 Lakeland Blvd. at the Midway Lounge.
Police sources say the suspect tried to ram a police cruiser, which is when the officer opened fire.
A press release from the Euclid Police Department says the suspect was hit by police gunfire.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.
The suspect took off in a vehicle after the shooting and crashed on I-90 just before 5 a.m.
The suspect is in surgery and no officers were injured.
I-90 is shutdown at E. 156th and will likely be closed for several hours as investigators gather information on the scene.
Agents with the State Bureau of Criminal Investigation are on scene and a part of that investigation.
They are typically called when there is an incident involving an officer’s use of force.
