AVON, Ohio (WJW) – Police are searching for a Cleveland man who led officers from several west side departments on a high speed pursuit that ended in a crash early Friday morning.

Fortunately, a pregnant woman who was a passenger in the suspect’s car escaped serious injury.

Investigators say they were able to identify the man because he was bragging on social media about running away from police.

The story began to unfold at 1:20 a.m., when a police officer in Avon spotted a car traveling westbound on I-90 that had no visible license plate. When he attempted to pull the gray Cadillac over, the driver refused to stop.

Eventually, the pursuit reached speeds approaching 90 miles per hour.

But the officer decided to terminate the pursuit once it reached a construction zone, where the driver nearly crashed into a slower moving car and narrowly avoided hitting the work crew and their vehicles.

Avon police issued a bulletin about the car and one hour later, police in Bay Village spotted the Cadillac traveling eastbound on I-90.

Officers began to pursue the car with assistance from Rocky River police.

Dash camera video shows the driver getting off the highway at West Boulevard in Cleveland and reveals that he was going so fast that he crashed into a fence at the end of the exit ramp. Still, he kept on running with police close behind him.

The video shows the suspect eventually turned onto West 102nd Street and speeding through a neighborhood.

The pursuit came to end when the suspect crashed the car on Berea Road, bailed out and ran.

While some of the pursuing officers chased after the driver, others checked the car and discovered there was a passenger in the front seat.

Police reports indicate the 20-year-old woman from Lorain is pregnant. She was taken by life squad to the hospital as a precaution.

Investigators decided to check the woman’s Instagram account and discovered that a 30-year-old Cleveland man was on the social media page, openly bragging about how he was able to outrun Avon Police on Friday morning.

Police say the reality is that the earlier pursuit was terminated to protect other drivers and the workers in the construction zone.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Avon police or Cleveland police.