Murder suspect kills self in Lake County home: sheriff’s office

CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The Lake County Sheriff’s Office found a murder suspect dead inside his home on Thursday.

Emanuel Irby was charged with murder for the 2020 shooting death of his roommate. When he didn’t show for the third day of his trial on Thursday, deputies went to his home on Pinecrest Road in Concord Township.

When they were unable to contact Irby, the SWAT was called to the scene. According to the sheriff’s office, they entered to find him dead from an apparent suicide.

The investigation is ongoing.