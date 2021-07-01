Suspect killed in pursuit with Cleveland police

by: Talia Naquin

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a pursuit in which a suspect was killed.

It happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m.

According to police, officers were in the area of E. 93rd St. and Dickens Ave. when a male driver rammed police vehicles and fled the scene.

Officers pursued the driver.

The suspect hit a pole and flipped, according to police.

Police say preliminary information indicates a shot was fired inside the suspect vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

He has not been identified.

