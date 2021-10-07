Suspect jumps from stolen car before it crashes into Medina home

MEDINA, Ohio (WJW)– Medina police arrested two juveniles suspected of breaking into one vehicle and stealing another.

It happened Wednesday night after a man reported two males trying to get into his car on Winston Circle. The resident told police he saw one suspect in his vehicle and confronted him. That’s when the suspect fired a handgun at him, Medina police said.

The resident was not injured and police set up a perimeter to find the two suspects. During the search, a car was reported stolen from a driveway on Chadwick Lane, just one street over from Winston Circle.

Officers spotted the car and tried to stop it. Police said the driver pulled onto Eden Lane and bailed out of the moving vehicle. It crashed into a home, causing substantial damage, according to Medina police. No one was hurt.

Officers took the driver and passenger into custody. They also found a handgun.

(Photo courtesy: Medina police)

The juveniles, both from Cuyahoga County, were taken to the Medina County Detention Center.