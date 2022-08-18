SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A suspect police have been searching for since Sunday is now locked up.

Police in South Euclid were searching for Carl Keith Hampton Jr., a suspect who was shot at by an officer early Sunday morning.

He surrendered to authorities Thursday, according to South Euclid police.

The police-involved shooting happened moments after Hampton was found passed out in his car with a gun on his lap around 3 a.m. Sunday.

When Hampton woke up, investigators say he tried to take off. Police ordered him to show his hands, but he refused.

“Shots fired by police. Male had a pistol in his lap, wouldn’t remove his hands, kept moving towards it. Shots fired in the car,” the officer told a dispatcher.

It is not known if Hampton was injured in the shooting.

Police say Hampton is currently on parole after serving time for involuntary manslaughter.

Officials say the 36-year-old has an extensive violent criminal history that includes charges of murder, involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and multiple felony drug trafficking and weapons offenses.