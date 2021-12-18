Murder suspect indicted in 2009 cold case, Portage County Sheriff’s Office reports

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WJW) — A cold case that’s remained unsolved for more than a decade just received a serious breakthrough, according to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Friday, the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force reportedly arrested 51-year-old Robert Moore on murder charges in the death of Glenna White, a 17-year-old Ohioan who went missing in 2009.

Moore, who was arrested in Alliance, was reportedly the last person who saw the teen alive. Family members report seeing Moore covered in blood and mud not long after it was believed the victim was still alive.

The suspect was convicted of manslaughter back in 1993 in the death of a 22-year-old Virginia Lecorchick, who was reportedly beaten to death.

The White case was reportedly reopened in March 2020, when sheriff’s office detective Ed Kennedy received a fresh tip while working another case.

Moore has officially been indicted on charges of murder, aggravated murder and being a repeat violent offender.