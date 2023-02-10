***The video above is from a previous report***

BATH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) – A federal grand jury indicted a Cleveland man accused of taking part in a smash and grab robbery at an local gun shop back in November.

Zaveeyon Teasley, 20, is charged with stealing 30 firearms from Summit Armory.

According to officials, a stolen Kia was driven through the reinforced front windows of the gun shop.

As FOX 8 previously reported, security video showed three masked individuals smashing the glass on a display case and leaving with the weapons within about a minute.

Officers arrived on the scene not much later, but the suspects had already left the scene.

According to federal documents, two days later, Cleveland police found Teasley sleeping in another stolen car. He was arrested and found to be carrying a handgun stolen from the Summit Armory.

He was taken into custody and charged with receiving stolen property and carrying a concealed weapon at the time.

Teasley was released on personal recognizance bond, but was arrested in January after investigators linked a December car break-in to the smash-and-grab.

A 16-year-old accomplice has also been taken into custody. The third accomplice is believed to be Lawrence McKissic, 18, who died after a shooting.

