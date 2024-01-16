[In the player above, learn how you can report a tip to U.S. Marshals.]

JEFFERSON, Ohio (WJW) — A woman turned herself in to Canadian authorities on Saturday, confessing to the shooting death of 60-year-old Kristyna Keenan on Thursday in Ashtabula Township, authorities said.

Keenan was found dead in the driveway of her home along State Road in Ashtabula Township at about 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office. She had a gunshot wound, according to deputies.

A preliminary investigation indicated a man in a dark-colored sedan had waited in a nearby CVS parking lot for the woman to come home, deputies reported.

The suspect then got out of the car, fired multiple shots and fled the scene west on East Prospect Road.

The sheriff’s office in a Tuesday news release reported a woman who surrendered to authorities in Toronto, Ontario, on Saturday said “she was responsible for the shooting.” Her name was not released.

The suspect is expected to be extradited from Canada back to the U.S., according to the release. Detectives from the sheriff’s office are coordinating with U.S. Marshals and Canadian authorities.

Keenan — or Krisia, as she was called — was a mother of two and one of six sisters, according to her obituary. She worked for After School Discovery since 2006, and most recently worked as the director of Discovery Cove at Huron Primary School in Ashtabula.

“As we bid farewell to Krisia, let us remember the love, light, and creativity she brought into our lives, leaving behind a legacy of warmth, positivity, and compassion,” reads her obituary.

A celebration of life is planned for later this week in Ashtabula.