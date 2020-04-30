Suspect in murder of WWII veteran enters not guilty plea

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Cleveland murder suspect Michael Dudas entered a not guilty plea in the death of a 94-year-old World War II veteran Thursday morning.

Dudas, 43, was arrested April 18.

The victim’s body was found in his home following a wellness check April 15.

Michael Dudas

A grand jury indicted Dudas on two counts of aggravated murder and four counts of misuse of credit cards, as well as one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and felonious assault earlier this week.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Dudas was declared indigent in court Thursday.

He’s been assigned a court-appointed attorney.

The judge upheld Dudas’ $2 million bond.

Continuing coverage here