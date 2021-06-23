Suspect in murder of Cleveland police detective faces sex charges in new case: I-Team

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on David McDaniel’s murder case.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a man facing the death penalty on charges of killing a Cleveland police detective and another man now also faces sex charges.

David McDaniel

19-year-old David McDaniel Jr. has been charged with multiple crimes, including kidnapping and rape, for a crime court records say happened when he was a juvenile back in 2017.

A court complaint says McDaniel sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl when he was 15.

This comes to light just weeks after a grand jury indicted McDaniel on charges that could send him to death row for shooting and killing an undercover Cleveland police officer and a man with him.

Investigators say McDaniel killed Officer James Skernivitz and Scott Dingess last September.

James M. Skernivitz, Clevleand Police Department (End of Watch: Sept. 3, 2020)

The I-Team has learned the victim in the 2017 sex case didn’t come forward until last June.

The sex charges were filed in October.

While McDaniel is an adult, he had to go to Juvenile Court this week for a hearing on the sex assault since it happened when he was a juvenile. Cuyahoga County Prosecutors have asked a judge to send that case to adult court.

Meantime, the death penalty case is just beginning to move forward.

McDaniel is pleading not guilty.

David McDaniel court appearance, September 2020

Two juveniles and two other adults are also facing charges in connection with the shooting deaths in the police officer case.

Investigators have said that happened as McDaniel and the juveniles carried out a robbery.

After the crime, investigators say the other adults helped get rid of evidence and mislead police.