Suspect in murder of Cleveland detective pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The man accused of killing Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz appeared in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Thursday morning.

David McDaniel, 19, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment and his bond was set at $1 million.

Skernivitz, 53, and Scott Dingess, 50, were in the officer’s car in a parking lot near West 65th Street in Cleveland when they were killed on Sept. 3. Prosecutors said McDaniel and two juveniles fired multiple shots into the vehicle, then fled.

Two other adults are also charged in the case. Prosecutors said they lied to law enforcement and helped get ride of the murder weapons.