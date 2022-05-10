MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The suspect in a Mansfield shooting that turned fatal was caught and arrested in Phoenix, Arizona on Tuesday.

Investigators say 29-year-old Michael Childress is accused of shooting 31-year-old Kenneth Norris in the head during a confrontation outside MotoMart in Mansfield on May 1.

According to investigators, Norris was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. A homicide warrant is forthcoming for Childress, U.S. Marshals say.

U.S. Marshals arrested Childress Tuesday afternoon at an address near the 7300 block of W. Valencia Drive in Phoenix.

He was booked into the Maricopa County Jail, where he will wait extradition back to Ohio.