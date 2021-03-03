Suspect in East Cleveland chase crashes into power pole

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland Police Department was involved in a pursuit early Wednesday morning.

It ended at Lakeview Rd. just south of St. Clair Ave. in Cleveland when the suspect vehicle hit a power pole just before 1 a.m.

Police took the driver into custody,

The Cleveland Division of Police Accident Unit reconstruction team responded to the scene.

The power company responded as well to work on the pole.

There is no word on what prompted the chase.

Roads were closed in the area after the crash.

Since January, East Cleveland has had 60 pursuits.

East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner tells the FOX 8 I-Team says the chases are justified.