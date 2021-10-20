Suspect in deadly stabbing at Ohio travel plaza identified as Wisconsin man

VICKERY, Ohio (WJW)– The Ohio State Highway Patrol released the names of those involved in the deadly stabbing at a travel plaza Tuesday evening.

Thomas C. Conner, 51, of Beloit, Wisc., is accused of stabbing two people at the Erie Islands Service Plaza, according to the highway patrol. The Sandusky County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing charges.

Authorities were called to the plaza, located along the Ohio Turnpike, shortly after 5 p.m. A Sandusky County Sheriff’s deputy found the suspect in the parking lot and repeatedly ordered him to drop the knife, the patrol said.

The deputy tried using other ways to subdue the suspect, who charged at him, before shooting the man, OSHP said. Conner was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital.

One victim, identified as 66-year-old David. S. Diederich, of La Porte, Ind., died at the scene. The other victim, a 53-year-old Wisconsin man, was treated and released.