[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old woman while she was holding a 7-month-old baby was given a $1 million bond.

Dennis J. Coates, 21, of Cleveland, is charged with one count of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Dimesha Wright, was shot just before 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, in the 18000 block of Harland Avenue, which is near the Lakeshore Boulevard intersection.

EMS workers declared her dead at the scene.

A neighbor at the scene said she heard the baby crying after gunshots rang out. The baby was not injured but transported to a hospital for a precautionary evaluation.

Coates turned himself in and was arrested at the scene, according to police.

Coates was arraigned Monday morning. Court records show his case was bound over to a Cuyahoga County grand jury for possible indictment.