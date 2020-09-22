Suspect in custody in Struthers shooting that left 4-year-old boy dead

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WJW)– The man suspected of killing a 4-year-old boy and injuring four others turned himself over to authorities Monday night.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on Perry Street in Struthers. Rowan Sweeney died of his injuries at the scene. Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said two women are scheduled for surgery, one man is in stable condition and another man remains on life support.

The suspect was transferred to the Mahoning County Jail without incident. He will be arraigned on Friday.

Investigators said the boy’s father appeared relieved by the news the suspected shooter was in custody.

Police said they received several tips in the investigation and some will help other cases.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: