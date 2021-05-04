Suspect in Akron Lyft driver’s murder was passenger: police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department continues to investigate the shooting death of a 48-year-old man.

Kristopher Roukey, of Hudson, was driving for the rideshare company Lyft on Sunday evening when he was shot and killed near the intersection of East Market Street and Buchtel Avenue in Akron.

The suspect, Kahlyl Powe, 23, of Akron, was arrested within hours. He was arraigned on Tuesday on one count of murder and his bond was set at $1 million. Akron police told FOX 8 News they believe he was a passenger in the car.

Kahlyl Powe

A witness who refused to go on camera, fearing for his safety, said he heard the shots and saw Roukey’s car with the passenger door open. He said he believed the suspect had just got out of the vehicle.

A Lyft spokesperson released the following statement:

“We are heartbroken by this incident and our hearts are with Kristopher’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Safety is fundamental to Lyft and we are in touch with law enforcement to offer our assistance.”