CLEVELAND (WJW) — A fourth suspect arrested in the shooting death of a 3-year-old boy was wanted in a prior murder, authorities said.

Devonte Parker, 28, arrested Monday by Cleveland police and U.S. Marshals, was also wanted in a May 21 murder in Cleveland, according to a news release from U.S. Marshals.

Parker is one of four people suspected in the Sept. 28 drive-by shooting death of 3-year-old Luis Diaz, who was shot in the back while sitting in a car on West 66th Street. A 31-year-old man standing nearby was also injured.

Luis Diaz. Photo courtesy family

Authorities also suspect Parker of shooting and killing Jalen Dalton on May 21, while the man was in a vehicle. Police found Dalton still in his vehicle on East 75th Street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

He now faces a first-degree felony count of aggravated murder in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Devonte Parker (U.S. Marshals)

Parker also faces a separate charge of felonious assault in an offense that allegedly happened the day prior on May 20, according to court records.

He’s currently in the Cuyahoga County jail. No future court dates have been set.

In Diaz’ murder, a judge on Monday handed Juan Davis Jr. a $2 million bond and Katherine Treadway — believed to be the victim’s neighbor — a $500,000 bond during their murder arraignments on Monday.

Authorities also arrested a 16-year-old boy in the murder.

At the time of the murder, both the 16-year-old and Davis were wearing GPS-monitor ankle bracelets for unrelated cases.