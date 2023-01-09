CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — A suspect in two separate house burglaries was stabbed and killed by a resident after entering the second home.

Officers responded to two separate reports of burglaries in-progress just before 8 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, in the 300 block of Clarendon Avenue Northwest, according to a Monday, Jan. 9, news release.

Officers found the burglary suspect, 44-year-old Michael Harper of Alliance, stabbed and lying on the kitchen floor of one of the homes. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Harper is believed to have entered both homes through a rear door. At the first home, the man confronted a resident in an upstairs bedroom before leaving, detectives later learned. At the second home, he was stabbed by the resident, according to the release.

Detectives intend to refer the case for prosecution.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call the Canton detectives at 330-489-3144. Anonymous tips can also be left with Stark County Crime Stoppers by texting STARKTIP and your tip to 847411. Sign up for Tip411 on the police department’s website.